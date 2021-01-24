Buccaneers' back-to-back incredible plays put them up touchdown in NFC Championship vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette evaded several defenders to get to the end zone in the second quarter and put the team up a touchdown over the Green Bay Packers.

Fournette spun around Packers defenders and dove onto the pylon for the touchdown and completed the 20-yard run. The gallop and the extra point put Tampa Bay up 14-7 in the second quarter. The Buccaneers running back had five carries for 30 yards with 12:24 remaining in the first half.

Tampa Bay added Fournette during the season after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 367 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 13 games for Tampa Bay.

The touchdown was set up by a long pass from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin. The wide receiver leapt over a Packers defensive back to come down with the catch.

It was the very next play that Fournette scored.

He has a touchdown in each of Tampa Bay’s postseason games this season.

Against the New Orleans Saints, Fournette ran for 63 yards on 17 carries. He had five catches for 44 yards and a key touchdown in the divisional-round matchup.

Fournette had 93 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown against the Washington Football Team. He added four catches for 39 yards.

He picked the right time to emerge for the Buccaneers.