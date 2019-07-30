Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White reflects on death of beloved horse: 'I'll probably never find another like her'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White opened up before the start of training camp and revealed that his beloved horse Daisy Mae had died.

White broke the news on Facebook on July 21. He posted dozens of photos of him riding the horse and reflected on his time with her.

He wrote on Facebook: “Never thought that I would be posting something like this so soon, been in tears for over 10 plus hours, everybody know the love that I have for “Daisy Mae” and the passion that I take care of her with, Many of you may know already that my baby girl left this beautiful world last night but she fought hard and I wanna thank everybody that was there with us through every step of the way, she was very dehydrated and overheated!! She had so much will to stay with me but God had other plans, R.I.P To My 1st Love.

“1 year was just not enough, I had bigger plans for us in this world and I’m very heart broken ! Thanks for all the love & concerns ‘ LOVE DEVIN & DAISY.”

White described the horse as his “freedom away from my football life,” the Shreveport Times reported Tuesday.

“It was about 7:30 that evening — it was so humid, she just got overheated,” he said. “We tried our best, cooled her down, had fans on her. I rushed her to the hospital and stayed with her, but she didn’t make it.”

The former LSU standout described the horse as “very loving and laid-back.”

“I’ll probably never find another like her,” he said. “… I have pictures of her laying her head on my chest. We had that bond.”

White is in his first season with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers took him with the No. 5 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.