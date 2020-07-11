Buccaneers' Devin White hosting Louisiana charity event with 2,000 people expected

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was reportedly expecting 2,000 people to attend his charity event in Louisiana even as coronavirus cases spike there.

White is holding his second annual “Trail Ride" at his Get Live Stables in Cotton Valley on Saturday, TMZ Sports reported. The event started in the morning and ends this evening.

Cotton Valley Mayor C.C. Cox told TMZ Sports that he wasn’t expecting any coronavirus safety measures to be enforced during the event.

“He was raised here," Cox said of White. “He wants to come into town, and he wants to throw a big party.”

Louisiana troopers and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic but won't be enforcing social distancing guidelines, the mayor said..

A representative for the linebacker told TMZ Sports that coronavirus safeguards will be encouraged. According to the site, event organizers are encouraging people to wear masks and wash their hands frequently

White asked event-goers in a Facebook post to wear a mask. Attendees also had to sign a waiver to get into the event.

The Advocate noted that large gatherings in Louisiana have mostly been canceled as the coronavirus spread across the state over the last few months.

There have been more than 74,700 coronavirus cases in the state with more than 3,300 deaths reported.