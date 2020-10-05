Buccaneers' Bruce Arians not on board with potential NFL bubble

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on Monday dismissed any idea of the NFL going to a bubble format amid the recent coronavirus outbreaks on some teams in the league.

Arians, who already dismissed the idea of tightening rules around coaches wearing masks to yell at officials, said a bubble situation would be “unfortunate.”

TITANS RETURN NO POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS FOR FIRST TIME IN 7 DAYS; PATRIOTS-CHIEFS GAME WILL GO ON: REPORTS

“You’re talking about over 100 people per team – for us it’s 100 people,” he said. “It’s not like basketball with 12 [players] and three coaches. It’s a totally different situation. I think guys have to make sure they stay with the commitment and be very careful of who’s visiting them for game weekends – things like that – untested.”

NFL INVESTIGATING TITANS FOR POSSIBLE FLOUTING OF SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK: REPORT

The Tennessee Titans had as many as 20 people in their organization test positive for the coronavirus with the NFL forcing the team to take a bye week and play their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 7.

The NFL also moved the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday to Monday after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu reportedly contracted the virus.

The bubble has worked in other leagues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA, NHL, NWSL and WNBA have not seen any outbreaks during their shortened seasons to get back to playing. The NFL and MLB were the only leagues to play without a bubble to start their seasons.