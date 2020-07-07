Buccaneers' Arians on NFL players ahead of season amid coronavirus pandemic: 'They’re going to all get sick'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes every player will “get sick” during the 2020 NFL season.

“We've got to be careful," Arians said via the Tampa Bay Times. “The players, they're going to all get sick, that's for sure. It's just a matter of how sick they get.”

Arians said that he will operate differently in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Before 2019, Arians said that he never finished a full season as a head coach without going to the hospital. A three-time cancer survivor, Arians stepped down as the Arizona Cardinals head coach following the 2017 season due to health concerns.

“I got to be real careful," Arians said on Monday. "I'll probably double with a mask and a (face) shield. You know, because l already had my scare out there (in Arizona) once a couple of years ago. For me personally, I've got a plan, and I just have to be smart enough to stay with it.”

No decision between the NFL and players union has been made, but a recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S. has prompted both sides to reconsider measures going into the 2020 season.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

It remains unclear if the league would consider canceling preseason. No word on if the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City, will be impacted in any way.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.