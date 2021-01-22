Buccaneers' Bruce Arians more concerned about this factor ahead of NFC Championship at Lambeau Field

The high in Green Bay, Wis., is set to be about 30 degrees Sunday, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians doesn’t believe the frigid tundra of Lambeau Field will affect his team.

Arians was asked Thursday whether he was more concerned about the wind or the cold as his team prepares for the NFC Championship against the Packers.

"Definitely the wind. The wind is a much, much bigger factor. I don't consider it cold unless it's single digits. It's not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game," Arians said.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that Lambeau Field has hosted an NFC Championship. The Buccaneers are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season. Arians remarked on the historic nature of Lambeau Field.

"Just the history of the place. I think they [have] great fans, it's always been a joy to go coach there just because of the history of the game. We won some [and] we lost some, but Lambeau is one of the true iconic venues to play in," he said.

Tampa Bay might be going into the game with an edge. The Buccaneers have won both of their playoff games so far on the road and beat the Packers earlier in the season, though it was a home game. Tom Brady is also throwing passes for the Buccaneers. He’s pretty used to playing in the cold after having spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The NFC Championship will be on FOX. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.