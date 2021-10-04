Bucs' Antonio Brown says short stint with Patriots was 'best experience' of his life

Following Tampa Bay’s 19-17 victory over New England on Sunday Night Football, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown complimented Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Brown, who played one game for the Patriots in 2019, was released after his off-field battle with legal issues. He eventually publicly attacked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others.

After hauling in seven receptions for 63 yards in the Bucs win, Brown said during his postgame news conference that playing for the Patriots was the "best experience" of his life.

"Bill Belichick one of the best coaches," Brown said via NESN . "Preparing the players, on the field, off the field -- discipline. I remember walking these same hallways to walk around the building to go to practice.

"It was amazing being a player, playing with him, just to see the preparation and the details that he go over to make sure his team prepared. And being able to talk to him after the game was an honor."

Brown said when he joined New England, he realized "what it meant to be a Patriot." He also had high praise for Belichick saying that he is "detail-oriented" and "able to prepare the players for every situation and making sure you know your opponent as well as he knows them."

Brown was also asked about his feelings toward Kraft.

"You know, I always hat the ultimate most respect for (Kraft)," Brown said. "I just think emotionally, when I was going through my situation in 2019 and being cut and not knowing if my career would keep going, I think I was really emotional and maybe reacted in a way that was immature.

"But I got nothing but the ultimate respect for RKK. (The Patriots) gave me a great opportunity to come here to continue my career, be a part of the group. And I never take that for granted."