Bubba Watson: Coronavirus pandemic helped boost golf's popularity

The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for the golf industry and the sport has never been more popular, Bubba Watson said Friday.

Watson told TMZ Sports that companies who make golf equipment have never seen sales higher.

“Golf is at an all-time high because of the virus,” he told the website. “There's more people playing the game, there's more equipment being sold.”

Watson told TMZ Sports that even the golf game he was promoting – “Golf Clash” – has seen a rise in interest because people have turned their attention back to video games.

“They're trying to push through and it's hard to get components to make golf clubs. It's hard to get different golf equipment to be made because of some of the slow down,” he said.

Watson is looking to pick up his third green jacket at The Masters this time around. He won The Masters in 2012 and 2014 – the only major victories of his career.

Through three rounds on Saturday, Watson was hanging above the cut at 2-under. He shot a 1-under par in round three. He will be able to participate in the final round on Sunday, though he’s a long way off from the leaders.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas were among the leaders as the third round churned on.