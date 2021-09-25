Bryson DeChambeau stares down Europe Ryder Cup team after having to hole out

Bryson DeChambeau ruffled some feathers on his first hole at the Ryder Cup Saturday.

DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler teamed up against Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the afternoon four-ball contest. DeChambeau was about two feet from the hole and was looking for his opponents to concede the hole. But no concession was forthcoming.

DeChambeau putted to save par, then stared down the European pair in apparent anger.

The moment created a stir on Twitter.

DeChambeau and Scheffler were looking to pick up another point for the U.S., which held a 9-3 lead going into the second half of the second day of the event. The pair picked up a half point when they tied with Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm on Friday. Both groups tied with four holes each.

The U.S. had a strong Saturday morning, winning three of four matches. Rahm and Sergio Garcia were the only tandem to pick up a point for Europe, finishing 3-and-1 over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

DeChambeau’s fiercest American rival, Brooks Koepka, also found himself in an eyebrow-raising moment with tournament officials. He asked officials for a drop, didn't receive one and shouted an expletive in protest.