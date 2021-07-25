Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm out of Tokyo Olympics after positive coronavirus tests

Two of the top Tokyo Olympics golfers are out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Team USA’s Bryson DeChambeau and Spain’s Jon Rahm will have to miss the Games after testing positive for COVID-19.

DeChambeau had yet to depart for Tokyo. Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau on Team USA.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," he said in a statement, via ESPN. "Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Rahm, who already tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the year sparking an uproar amid his removal from the Memorial. The Spanish Olympic Committee announced Rahm’s positive test Sunday.

Spain will not replace Rahm in the Olympics. Adri Arnaus is the country’s only golfer in the tournament.

It was Rahm’s second positive test in two months. The Spanish Olympic Committee said that golfers need to undergo three PCR tests and pass them all. Rahm’s first two PCR tests were negative.