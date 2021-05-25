Bryson DeChambeau hits the gym as Brooks Koepka rivalry heats up

Bryson DeChambeau appeared to react to the viral video of Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes and cursing under his breath as he walked behind him during an interview after the PGA Championship.

USA Today's For The Win caught DeChambeau’s comment on the Golfers Doing Things Instagram page on Tuesday. DeChambeau’s spikes on the concrete behind Koepka appeared to be the thing that threw off the PGA Tour star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You know you can fix spike marks now," DeChambeau wrote.

He also posted a video of himself working out in the gym immediately after the video started to make the rounds on social media.

The video appeared to show Koepka about to do an interview with the GOLF Channel after finishing tied for second at the PGA Championship behind Phil Mickelson who became the oldest golfer to win a major. Koepka was about to answer a question when DeChambeau appeared to walk in the shot behind him.

Koepka was asked a question but couldn’t follow through after he saw DeChambeau walk by.

BRITISH OPEN HOPEFUL FOR 75% CAPACITY, WITHOUT CHAOS OF PGA

"I didn’t putt well but I don’t think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind. It’s very tough. I don’t know what the other guys have said or … I just found it difficult to read sometimes …"

Koepka lost his train of thought and closed his eyes in disgust as DeChambeau started to walk by. He took a big sigh and rolled his eyes.

"…. Sometimes, um … I lost my train of thought, yeah. Hearing that bulls—t."

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He appeared to mutter "f—-ing Christ" under his breath.

The two have a noted rivalry. Koepka complained in January 2019 about DeChambeau’s pace on the course. DeChambeau admitted in October 2020 he tried to break the ice between them but to no avail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With two major tournaments down and two still ahead, the rivalry between the two does not appear to be simmering down any time soon.