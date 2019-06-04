Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara bloodied after taking puck to face

Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara was forced to leave Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues after taking a puck to the face.

The incident occurred in the second period. The puck came off the stick of Blues forward Brayden Schenn and nailed Chara.

The defenseman fell to the ice and blood fell from his face.

BLUES BEAT BRUINS TO KNOT STANLEY CUP FINAL AT 2-ALL

Chara returned to the bench wearing a visor over his face, but didn’t go back into the game. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Chara was advised not to return, according to NHL.com.

“[He] had some stitches, probably [will have] some dental work in the near future,” Cassidy said. “I don't know his status for Game 5. Obviously, when he gets back home he'll have to be re-evaluated, see how he feels tomorrow for starters. If we have something for you, we'll give it to you. So I can't say whether he'll play in Game 5 or not.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS COVERAGE

Chara’s teammates said they appreciated him coming back to the bench, even though he didn’t play.

“It just shows his great leadership,” Brandon Carlos said. “He's there to support the guys. Obviously, his mouth has some blood and I don't know what's going on in there, but he can barely talk and he's out there supporting us. Just his leadership is on a whole other level, especially during this final round that I've seen. He's always there for us. He's been great communicating and just wants to be there as a support valve.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blues won the game 4-2 to even the series. Game 5 will be played Thursday in Boston.