Bruins stifle Hatters in NCAA Tournament first round

Jasmine Dixon hung up a double-double as the UCLA Bruins earned a 66-49 victory over the Stetson Hatters in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at St. John Arena.

Dixon had 10 points to match 10 rebounds for third-seed UCLA (26-7) which will face Oklahoma in the second round on Monday. Nirra Fields scored a team-high 13 points off the bench for the Bruins and Atonye Nyingifa tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

Victoria McGowanb had game-highs in points (14) and rebounds (14) while handing out five assists for 14th-seed Stetson (24-9). Sasha Sims added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hatters.

In the first half the Bruins shot 41.2 percent from the field while Stetson had just nine field goals on 26.5 percent shooting. The Bruins went into intermission with a 36-20 lead.

After the break the Bruins hit on 42.4 percent from the field as they coasted past the Hatters who shot just 31.4 percent in the last 20 minutes.

UCLA outscored Stetson 42-24 in the paint and never trailed in the contest. The Bruins' reserves outscored their Stetson counterparts, 29-4.