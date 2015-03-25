Bruins knock off Maple Leafs thanks to Bergeron

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - Patrice Bergeron tallied a pair of goals in the third period, helping Boston to a 3-1 victory over Toronto at TD Garden.

Zdeno Chara netted a first-period score and Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots for the Bruins, who had dropped four of six coming in.

Joffrey Lupul scored for the Maple Leafs, who received 31 saves from James Reimer in defeat.

"It's disappointing, but there are some positive we can take out of this," Lupul said of the loss.

Toronto came to Boston for the first time since dropping a heartbreaking overtime decision in Game 7 of the clubs' first-round playoff series last season.

Saturday's result was the same, but with considerably less drama than that May 13 contest, which saw the Leafs hold a 4-1 lead late in regulation only to see it explode into a 5-4 overtime defeat on a goal from Bergeron.

The same culprit turned a tie game into a victory for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Bergeron gave the hosts a one-goal margin on a power play just 66 seconds into the third, when he cruised through the slot at the same time Carl Soderberg's pass ricocheted off Reimer, and deposited the rebound into a half-open cage.

"I couldn't really miss that one," Bergeron joked.

Toronto couldn't click on consecutive advantages, the last of which came with 4:36 left in regulation when Soderberg was sent off for a holding-the-stick infraction.

Bergeron put the clincher into the empty net seconds after Reimer was sent to the bench for an extra skater.

The Bruins clicked on their second power-play chance of the first period, when Chara snuck in from the point to the left side of the crease and tucked home a centering feed from Jarome Iginla with 4:33 remaining.

Lupul evened the score with 3:08 on the second-period clock, taking the puck from his own zone up ice and beating Rask with a wrister from the right wing.

Game Notes

Bergeron notched his first multi-goal contest since scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Mar. 14, 2013 ... The Bruins took three of four in the regular season from the Leafs last season, and have won 10 of their last 11 since the start of the 2011-12 campaign ... Boston hosts Tampa Bay for a Veterans' Day matinee on Monday, while Toronto is off until Wednesday at Minnesota.