Bruins’ David Pastrnak chirps Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber with edited Instagram post

The NHL may be restarting the season in Canada but Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak isn’t willing to give up home ice advantage so easily.

The 24-year-old Czech winger participated in the Bruins’ first team practice since arriving in the NHL bubble in Toronto on Monday and he marked the occasion with an Instagram post.

Aside from noticeably practicing the proper safety protocols, Pastrnak edited the picture to cross out the Toronto Maple Leafs logo in the locker room.

He took the joke one step further by tweeting out the edited photo and tagging Justin Bieber, a long time Leafs fan.

Pastrnak missed the first two days of camp after being determined “unfit to play.” On Tuesday he revealed why. He had returned to the Czech Republic when the season was on hold and had to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the States, NESN reported.

He was forced to quarantine for an additional 14 days after he broke the league’s safety protocols and went to a rink in Malden, Mass., to practice with Bruins forward Ondrej Kase.

Pastrnak was able to travel Sunday with the team to Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be played. He is currently tied with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin for NHL scoring leader with 48 goals.

The Bruins will take center ice Thursday at 7 p.m. when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game.