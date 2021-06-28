Bruins' David Pastrnak announces heartbreaking loss of newborn son: 'You will be loved forever'

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak revealed the heartbreaking loss of his newborn son on Monday.

Pastrnak announced the death of his child, Viggo, about six days after the baby was born.

"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," Pastrnak wrote in an Instagram video. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

The cause of death wasn't clear.

The NHL community sent its condolences to the Bruins star and his family their trying time.

Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, announced in January they would be having a son.

The Bruins winger expressed excitement in May about becoming a father.

"You come home and you don’t think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities," he told NHL.com. "You’re getting ready for the baby and we couldn’t be more excited. So, hockey’s not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that’s good, you know?"

Pastrnak wrapped up his seventh season with the Bruins. In 2020-21, he scored 20 goals and recorded 28 assists in 48 games. He was an All-Star and the winner of the Maurice Richard Trophy in 2019-20.