Bruins-Capitals first round series extends NHL playoff record

Brad Marchand scored less than a minute into overtime to even the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals 1-1 on Monday night but he also extended a pretty impressive playoff record at the same time.

The Bruins beat the Caps 4-3 but the narrow victory isn’t anything either team hasn’t seen before.

NIC DOWD SCORES IN OT, CAPITALS BEAT BRUINS 3-2 IN GAME 1

According to the NHL, each of the last 11 playoff contests between Boston and Washington have been decided by a one-goal margin, extending the longest such run by a set of franchises in league history.

In addition, four of the last five head-to-head playoff games between the clubs have required overtime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The trend dates back to the 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals when the Capitals beat the Bruins in seven games, each beginning within the one-goal margin.

The series will return to TD Garden Wednesday night where Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara will play as a visitor in the playoffs in Boston for the first time after 73 games there as Bruins captain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.