Bruce Willis hears boos from Phillies fans after one-hopping first pitch

Philadelphia Phillies fans let Bruce Willis hear it after the “Die Hard” actor threw a bad first pitch before Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Willis, who was decked out in Phillies pinstripes, stood in front of the mound and attempted to throw a strike directly to home plate. However, he one-hopped the pitch to Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

He immediately heard boos from the Citizens Bank Ballpark crowd.

Willis, who joined the likes of 50 Cent and Mariah Carey in all-time bad first pitches, stepped into the batting cage prior to the throw. He used outfielder Nick Williams’ bat. He conceded that he'd rather take a shot at hitting pitches than throwing them.

“I just like to hit the ball,” Willis said. “I just like the noise. I grew up with the Phillies.”

The 64-year-old movie star also chatted with manager Gabe Kapler and first baseman Rhys Hopkins. Kapler debated reporters over whether “Die Hard” was a Christmas movie.

“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” he said. “Aren't most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”

Willis would agree with the second-year manager. In July, the actor ended the debate during his Comedy Central roast, saying the movie was in no way a Christmas movie.

