Bruce Arians says this is the reason why Tom Brady joined the Bucs

Why did Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes he has the answer.

"I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it," Arians told Showtime's "Inside the NFL" airing this week on the pay TV service that "He wanted to show people. I’ve never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think [Brady] wanted to try a different way."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers came away with an impressive 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title, but it was his first with a different franchise.

BUCS GM JASON LICHT HAS EPIC RESPONSE TO DAUGHTER OF LOMBARDI TROPHY DESIGNER SEEKING APOLOGY

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the big game, which led to a fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots, on the other hand, finished with a 7-9 record with quarterback Cam Newton under center. New England hasn't had a losing record since 2000, when it went 5-11. Every year from 2001 to 2019, the Patriots finished above .500. New England also made the playoffs 11-straight seasons, but that came to an end in 2020 as well.