Bruce Arians on Patriots: It’s just another game for most of Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is treating Sunday night’s matchup with the New England Patriots just like any other game, despite it being one of the most-anticipated regular-season games in NFL history.

Arians said he recognizes the significance of Tom Brady‘s return to New England, but the Buccaneers head coach said it is just another game and a chance to redeem last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio said Arians texted him the following message: "I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game. We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually."

While the game is a significant moment in Brady’s career, he will have to perform without Rob Gronkowski as Gronk is reported to have not traveled with the team to New England and is officially listed as out.