Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Wyatt Teller faces scrutiny over alligator video

Teller is entering his third season with the Cleveland Browns

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller received backlash this week after he was seen carrying an alligator on his shoulders during a hunting trip in Florida.

Teller, a 26-year-old Virginia native, mostly left fans in awe on social media -- but some were none too pleased seeing the video that circulated on Instagram and Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The guard was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played in one season with the Bills before he was traded in 2019 to the Browns.

Buffalo acquired a 2020 fifth-round and sixth-round pick for Teller and 2021 seventh-round pick.

GREG OLSEN ON LEBRON JAMES: 'I COULD MAKE HIM AN ALL-PRO WIDE RECEIVER'

Teller played in 15 games in 2019 and 11 games in 2020. He was among the Browns players who were dealing with coronavirus issues during the 2020 season.

He has not responded to any of the backlash on social media. Teller was reportedly with Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, according to The Sun.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the statewide alligator hunting season runs from August to November. The agency says it receives more than 15,000 applications for about 7,000 permits. A permit is required to hunt the reptiles, as they are protected under state law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when the video was taken or whether or not Teller was on a private alligator hunt.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_