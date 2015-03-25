Browns WR Bess to miss final two games

Berea, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davone Bess will miss the final two games of the season due to personal reasons.

On Saturday, the Browns put Bess on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Bess, who has reportedly been dealing with a serious family matter back in Oakland, will sit out Sunday's game against the New York Jets and the finale versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He currently leads the NFL with 14 drops and finishes the season with 42 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns.