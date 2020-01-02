Browns' Todd Monken told opposing coaches before games team was 'total mess': report

The Cleveland Browns cleaned house after losing the final game of the 2019 regular season to the Cincinnati Bengals, firing coach Freddie Kitchens and parting ways with general manager John Dorsey.

One coach under Kitchens may have foreseen something like that happening. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken was reportedly tipping off opposing coaches about the poor environment in the Browns’ organization this season.

He would talk to opposing coaches on the field and tell them that the Browns were a “total mess” and that Kitchens’ play-calling was steering away from things that had been planned leading up to the gameday, The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

Kitchens’ play-calling became an issue earlier in the season after the Browns’ 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Kitchens admitted after the game that he was still learning how to be a head coach and a play-caller during games, according to ESPN.

“That’s not even feasible,” he said of the possibility of handling the play-calling off to Monken. “That’s not being considered, no.”

Regardless, Baker Mayfield still had 3,827 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes during the year. Nich Chubb ran for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns while Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. both had more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Cleveland finished 6-10.