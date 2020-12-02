Browns shut down facility after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Cleveland Browns were forced to shut down their training facility on Wednesday after learning that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Browns announced that the team would work remotely in light of another positive case, marking the third time in eight days that the facility was shut down because of COVID-19 and the sixth time since Nov. 13.

“The facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts,” a statement from the Browns read.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remain our highest priority.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing two games following a positive test on Nov. 20. He is expected to practice when the facility reopens ahead of a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fullback Andy Janovich was also activated from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Browns are still without linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive ends Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson, who remain isolated following positive tests. They all missed last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Browns improved to 8-3.

The NFL ordered all team facilities to shut down on Monday and Tuesday after the Thanksgiving weekend in order to stop potential spread of the virus. This after the primetime game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed three times because of an outbreak.

The two teams are now set to play Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.