Browns' Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son transferring hospitals to deal with 'vascular anomaly'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said Wednesday his young son, who is battling serious health issues, was being transferred to a Boston hospital for further care.

Switzer gave the update via Instagram Live from his 9-month-old son Christian’s room at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. For a few weeks, Switzer has used social media to give updates on his son’s courageous fight.

Christian has undergone surgery and other invasive procedures to determine why he has suffered two episodes of major bleeding. He has needed blood transfusions after his hemoglobin counts dropped. Switzer said Tuesday doctors called his son’s condition a "vascular anomaly."

"As long as Christian remains stable we are heading to Boston tomorrow afternoon. The doctors have a plan in place for different tests to run in hopes of finding the source. The good news is Christian does not need to be actively bleeding in order for these tests to find the site," Switzer tweeted Wednesday.

"I am encouraged by the confidence and clarity in the voice of the Doctor we spoke with in Boston about the potential solution to Christian’s issue. We remain grateful and appreciative of everyone who’s given our family strength during this time. No prayer has gone unheard."

He said recent scans of his son have been negative but doctors told him there is a portion of the young boy’s small intestine they have not been able to see. "Major surgery" is the last resort, according to the NFL player.

Switzer thanked everyone for their support.

"He’s gone through the ringer," he said of Christian.

Switzer spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.