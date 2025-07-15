Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins accused of punching woman with ‘closed first’ as new details in arrest emerge

Judkins was charged with battery and domestic violence

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins allegedly struck a woman in the mouth with a "closed fist" during a physical altercation that led to his arrest in Florida earlier this month, according to new details. 

Judkins, who was drafted by the Browns with the 36th overall pick following a standout season at Ohio State, was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department over the weekend and charged with battery and domestic violence following an incident that occurred with a romantic partner on July 7. 

Quinshon Judkins, #10 of the Cleveland Browns, runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.

Quinshon Judkins, #10 of the Cleveland Browns, runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The couple began arguing after flying into Fort Lauderdale Airport, the NFL Network reported, citing a police report.

The woman claimed that Judkins was seemingly upset over text messages that he received from family members while the pair was waiting for their luggage at baggage claim. The police report did not detail what was said in the text messages, but the woman told law enforcement that she was attempting to dispel whatever was said in the messages. 

After getting in their rental car outside the airport, the woman claimed that the argument turned physical.

"The victim stated that the defendant then punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist," the police report read, noting that the woman still had visible bruising on her chin area. 

Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 28, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BROWNS ROOKIE QUINSHON JUDKINS ARRESTED IN FLORIDA FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The argument continued in the vehicle, and according to the report, the woman at one point sat in the back of the car.

"The victim stated that the defendant turned around while he was driving and struck her additional times in the left arm and leg," the report stated, noting additional bruising in those areas. 

The woman contacted the police days later on July 12, telling law enforcement that she did not report the alleged incident immediately because she "felt bad due to the recent success and career of the defendant."

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.

Quinshon Judkins, #10 of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the Cleveland Browns' mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Judkins was released on Sunday after he posted a $2,500 bond. The judge ordered the NFL player not to be in contact with the alleged victim and have no access to firearms. 

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and gathering more information. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Judkins' reps for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

