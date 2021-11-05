Browns release Odell Beckham Jr. years after blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday more than two years after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade from the New York Giants.

After failing to trade him before the deadline earlier this week, Cleveland granted the three-time Pro Bowler’s release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

BROTHER OF VICTIM IN HENRY RUGGS CRASH SAYS TRAGEDY 'DOESN'T FEEL REAL'

Beckham’s acquisition sparked hope for a major resurgence of the Browns’ offense. With the Giants, Beckham was being compared to some of the greatest wide receivers of all-time – Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, etc. But Beckham never really meshed well in the offense with Baker Mayfield as quarterback.

In a little more than two seasons, Beckham played in 29 games and recorded 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He only played 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any pass-catcher on the offense but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

Where Beckham lands next is unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams could all be potential landing spots for Beckham.