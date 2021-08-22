Browns RB Nick Chubb launches ‘Chubb Cereal’ to help children’s cause

Cleveland Browns stud running back Nick Chubb has been an excellent example on and off the field since joining the team a few years back, and has been touted as the best running back in the game today.

Chubb is so much more than that though, as off the field the former Georgia running back is giving back, launching a new cereal that is going to help many others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The cereal’s proceeds are going to an organization entitled ‘First Candle,’ which works with trying to eliminate ‘Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,’ or SIDS.

SIDS is very near and dear to Chubb, who lost his sister to it about two years ago.

"It was a hard time for us," Chubb said on Thursday.

"So any way I can to give back to that cause is big."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chubb will be in Cleveland for some time after signing a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension on August 2nd, a contract that will that will pay him $20 million guaranteed.