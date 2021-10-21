Browns to play Case Keenum vs. Broncos, adding to long list of starting Cleveland QBs since 1999

The Cleveland Browns are hit with the injury bug on a short week as an important game against the Denver Broncos is on the docket for Thursday night.

Baker Mayfield is set to miss the game and will be replaced by Case Keenum. The former Minnesota Vikings starter is set to be the 31st different Browns quarterback to start since the team re-emerged in 1999. Keenum said he’s ready to play.

"I feel very ready. I’ve been ready," Keenum told reporters. "You can say, ‘You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready’ and I’ve been ready since I got here."

Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and was gunning to play, but the short week cost him some time to heal up. Cleveland is going to need Mayfield when the team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween.

"Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible."

Keenum is a journeyman quarterback who has been Mayfield's backup since 2020. He hasn't started a game since 2019 with Washington. He has 14,420 passing yards, 75 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012.

Keenum marks another chapter in Browns’ history with starting quarterbacks. Here’s a brief look at each Cleveland starter since the team re-entered the league in 1999.

Tim Couch

Years played: 1999-2003

Starts: 59

QB record: 22-37

Stats: 11,131 passing yards, 64 TDs, 67 INTs

Ty Detmer

Years played: 1999

Starts: 2

QB record: 0-2

Stats: 548 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Doug Pederson

Years played: 2000

Starts: 8

QB record: 1-7

Stats: 1,047 passing yards, 2 TDs, 8 INTs

Spergon Wynn

Years played: 2000

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 167 passing yards, 1 INT

Kelly Holcomb

Years played: 2001-2004

Starts: 12

QB record: 4-8

Stats: 3,438 passing yards, 26 TDs, 21 INTs

Jeff Garcia

Years played: 2004

Starts: 10

QB record: 3-7

Stats: 1,731 passing yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs

Luke McCown

Years played: 2004

Starts: 4

QB record: 0-4

Stats: 608 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Trent Dilfer

Years played: 2005

Starts: 11

QB record: 4-7

Stats: 2,321 passing yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs

Charlie Frye

Years played: 2005-2007

Starts: 19

QB record: 6-13

Stats: 3,490 passing yards, 14 TDs, 23 INTs

Derek Anderson

Years played: 2006-2009

Starts: 34

QB record: 16-18

Stats: 7,083 passing yards, 46 TDs, 45 INTs

Ken Dorsey

Years played: 2006-2008

Starts: 3

QB record: 0-3

Stats: 370 passing yards, 7 INTs

Brady Quinn

Years played: 2007-2009

Starts: 12

QB record: 3-9

Stats: 3,043 passing yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs

Bruce Gradkowski

Years played: 2008

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 26 passing yards, 3 INTs

Colt McCoy

Years played: 2010-2012

Starts: 21

QB record: 6-15

Stats: 4,388 passing yards, 21 TDs, 20 INTs

Jake Delhomme

Years played: 2010

Starts: 4

QB record: 2-2

Stats: 872 passing yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs

Seneca Wallace

Years played: 2010-2011

Starts: 7

QB record: 1-6

Stats: 1`,261 passing yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

Brandon Weeden

Years played: 2012-2013

Starts: 20

QB record: 5-15

Stats: 5,116 passing yards, 23 TDs, 26 INTs

Thad Lewis

Years played: 2012

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 204 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jason Campbell

Years played: 2013

Starts: 8

QB record: 1-7

Stats: 2,015 passing yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs

Brian Hoyer

Years played: 2013-2014

Starts: 16

QB record: 10-6

Stats: 3,941 passing yards, 17 TD, 16 INTs

Johnny Manziel

Years played: 2014-2015

Starts: 8

QB record: 2-6

Stats: 1,675 passing yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs

Connor Shaw

Years played: 2014

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 177 passing yards, 1 INT

Josh McCown

Years played: 2015-2016

Starts: 11

QB record: 1-10

Stats: 3,209 passing yards, 18 TDs, 10 INTs

Austin Davis

Years played: 2015

Starts: 2

QB record: 0-2

Stats: 547 passing yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Cody Kessler

Years played: 2016-2017

Starts: 8

QB record: 0-8

Stats: 1,506 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Robert Griffin III

Years played: 2016

Starts: 5

QB record: 1-4

Stats: 886 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

DeShone Kizer

Years played: 2017

Starts: 15

QB record: 0-15

Stats: 2,894 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 INTs

Kevin Hogan

Years played: 2016-2017

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 621 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Tyrod Taylor

Years played: 2018

Starts: 3

QB record: 1-1-1

Stats: 473 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Baker Mayfield

Years played: 2018-present

Starts: 51

QB record: 26-25

Stats: 12,589 passing yards, 81 TDs, 46 INTs