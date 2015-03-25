Browns QB Brian Hoyer has successful surgery on right knee, expected to make full recovery

Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer has had successful surgery on his right knee.

Hoyer had the operation on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. A team spokesman said the surgery went well and that the 28-year-old Hoyer is expected to make a full recovery.

Hoyer led the Browns to two wins after replacing injured starter Brandon Weeden. Hoyer got hurt when he slid awkwardly at the end of a scramble on Oct. 3 against Buffalo. His cleat got caught under him following an 11-yard gain, which ended with his slide and a hit by Bills rookie linebacker Kiko Alonso.

A Cleveland-area native who grew up cheering for the Browns, Hoyer signed a two-year contract with the team in May.

Browns coach Rob Chudzinski said he hopes Hoyer can re-join the team for workouts next spring.