Last Update January 13, 2015

Browns QB Brian Hoyer has successful surgery on right knee, expected to make full recovery

By | Associated Press

CLEVELAND – Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer has had successful surgery on his right knee.

Hoyer had the operation on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. A team spokesman said the surgery went well and that the 28-year-old Hoyer is expected to make a full recovery.

Hoyer led the Browns to two wins after replacing injured starter Brandon Weeden. Hoyer got hurt when he slid awkwardly at the end of a scramble on Oct. 3 against Buffalo. His cleat got caught under him following an 11-yard gain, which ended with his slide and a hit by Bills rookie linebacker Kiko Alonso.

A Cleveland-area native who grew up cheering for the Browns, Hoyer signed a two-year contract with the team in May.

Browns coach Rob Chudzinski said he hopes Hoyer can re-join the team for workouts next spring.