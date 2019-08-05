Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr surprises fans by autographing license plate

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is taking it the extra mile when it comes to connecting to the fan base.

On Sunday, Beckham was riding around in Cleveland when he was greeted by fans in the car next to his. Beckham asked the group to pull over after he saw their license plate.

The plate read OB JR 13 with a Browns helmet on the left of it. The wide receiver then got out of the car he was riding in and signed the plate.

Beckham has certainly made his mark on the city even before playing in a regular-season game.

Last week, as he was walking off the practice field, Beckham gifted his cleats to a young fan.

Beckham is in his first season with the Browns. Cleveland acquired him from the New York Giants in the offseason.