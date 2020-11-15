Browns' Nick Chubb drives bettors, fantasy football players wild in game vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb drove bettors and fantasy football players up a wall in their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Chubb, who was out for six weeks with a sprained right knee, returned from injured reserve and piled up 126 yards rushing on 19 carries with one touchdown in the Browns’ 10-7 victory over the Texans.

However, with the game on ice, Chubb pulled out his biggest run of the game on Cleveland’s final offensive drive. He had a 59-yard rush with 1:07 left and then and then ran out of bounds at the 1-yard line instead of scoring so the Texans, who were out of timeouts, wouldn't get the ball back.

It was that play that could have meant a lot to those who bet on the game or had Chubb on their fantasy football team. But clearly for Chubb, ensuring the Browns' victory was more important than any fans' extracurricular activities.

"He is selfless. He has always been selfless. I have not known him being any other way. I am comparing him to a lot of great backs, but it reminds me of (Pro Football Hall of Fame RB) Barry (Sanders) and how Barry always throws the ball to the referee when he scored a touchdown," Chubb's teammate Myles Garrett said at the end of the game. "He has that cool, calm demeanor every time he is on the field. He does not get too high or too low. He is always just keyed in, focused. Just loves to play the game. I expect nothing less. When I saw him, I was like, ‘I would not mind if you scored,’ but I know what he is going to do because he has always been that guy."

The Browns had their 1-2 punch at running back working effectively. Kareem Hunt ran for 104 yards, including 37-- and three first downs -- on Cleveland's final drive as the Browns ate up the clock.

Chubb and Hunt are the first Browns teammates to rush for 100 yards each in the same game since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green did it in 1966.

Baker Mayfield missed one practice after going on the COVID-19 list after having close contact with an infected staffer, and the team had to briefly shut down its facility on Friday when offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive for the coronavirus.

Garrett recorded his 9.5 sack and stopped Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson short of the goal line in the first half. The Browns improved to 6-3 on the season and increased their chances of making their first playoff appearance since 2002.

