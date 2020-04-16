Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms, paying homage to past era

The Cleveland Browns took a look at their past to create their uniforms of the future.

The organization debuted its new uniforms on Wednesday on social media. The team said it was paying homage to its past as it looks ahead to the future.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” executive vice president and owner J.W. Johnson said in a news release. “We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be.”

Cleveland’s release video showed legends from the past, including Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar and Tony Sipe.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was among those who appeared to be elated over the new uniforms.

Maybe a new change for Cleveland could bring them some good luck. Cleveland has not had a winning season since 2007 and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002 when Tim Couch was leading the offense and Earl Holmes was anchoring the defense.