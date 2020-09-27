Browns' Myles Garrett shows off immense strength in win vs. Washington

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the best in the league at his position, and against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, his strength was on full display.

During the first half of the game against Washington, Garrett made a nice move on Washington offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., and managed to grab quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ shirt. He hung on to him with both hands and brought him to the ground.

STEELERS' BEN ROETHLISBERGER BREAKS RECORD FOR MOST GAMES PLAYED WITH FRANCHISE

BROWNS, WASHINGTON COACHES MAKE NFL HISTORY IN WEEK 3

Garrett and the Browns came away with a 34-20 victory over Washington. For the first time since 2014, Cleveland improved its record to over .500, and the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett led the charge with four total tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback hits. He had a strip-sack and fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for the Browns. Cleveland also intercepted Haskins three times in the game.