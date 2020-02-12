Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett reinstated months after helmet-throwing incident

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by the NFL months after he was suspended indefinitely over a helmet-swinging incident in November.

Garrett reportedly met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week before the reinstatement was announced.

BROWNS' LARRY OGUNJOBI SAYS MYLES GARRETT TOLD HIM ABOUT RACIAL SLUR IMMEDIATELY AFTER STEELERS BRAWL

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett was suspended for the final six regular-season games and the playoffs for taking the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with it during a game in November.

The defensive end apologized. In the hearing with the NFL to get his suspension reduced, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur to set him off.

STEELERS PLAYERS SLAM BROWNS COACH FREDDIE KITCHENS OVER T-SHIRT: 'WHY THROW GAS?'

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” he said in November. “This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the start of their brawl, ESPN reported, citing sources. Similar claims were made on social media in the days after the fallout.

Rudolph denied the allegation through a team official -- and a league spokesman said investigators “found no such evidence.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett will be allowed to participate in offseason workouts in April.

He had 10 sacks in 10 games before his suspension.