Browns' Myles Garrett on team's mindset going into playoff game with COVID issues: 'Just win'

The Cleveland Browns might be at a significant disadvantage as the team battled coronavirus issues that kept them from practicing for most of the week leading up to their first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett shed some light on the team’s mindset going into the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Just win. You can’t have any other mentality. Anybody can be beat. It does not matter who you have up. You are paid to be a performer, no matter where you sit on the depth chart – first or third. You are paid because you are one of the best in the world at your job, and you need to step up and show that," he said.

The defensive end was also asked about the possibility of not having coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio on the sideline this weekend.

"Like Stefanski has always said to us, you do not rise to the occasion; you fall to the level of your preparation. The way we have prepared and gotten ourselves mentally ready, whether it is through Zoom or just working through it ourselves preparing at home physically on our own, it is just how you how you treat yourself and how you prepare as a pro," Garrett told reporters.

"Nobody is going to sit here and tell you that we are counting ourselves out. These guys are hungry, and we are going to take it to them."

The last time the Browns were in the playoffs, they played the Steelers. Cleveland lost by three points.