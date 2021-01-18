Browns' Myles Garrett denies teammates were 'headhunting' amid Patrick Mahomes injury

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett denied the assertion his teammates were headhunting when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s game with a head injury.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made the claim after the win, telling reporters he heard Browns players yelling, "That’s what we do. That’s what we do."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland’s star defensive end said that was untrue.

"I want to say that nobody on our team is headhunting, going after guys or trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is," Garrett said, via 92.3 The Fan. "We are praying for [Mahomes’] recovery and praying for his success. He has always been a quality guy and the way he does stuff for the community. He is a leader on and off the field that you appreciate seeing, especially from a guy of that caliber and just always trying to be a positive force everywhere he goes."

PATRICK MAHOMES 'DOING GREAT' AFTER INJURY DURING PLAYOFF GAME, ANDY REID SAYS

Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson was the one who made the tackle on Mahomes when the quarterback’s head hit the ground.

Wilson and Mahomes shared a moment on Twitter after the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a good prognosis on Mahomes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we'll see where it goes from here," Reid said. "I just talked to him and he's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's feeling good."