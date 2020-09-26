Browns' Myles Garrett explains why Breonna Taylor decision 'is not right'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday he didn’t understand how none of the officers in the Breonna Taylor case was held responsible for her death.

Garrett made his comments to reporters during his media availability.

“I believe the decision is not right. I think all three of the officers should have been held accountable for their actions. I do not think their actions, the way they chose to go about things, and the result of her losing her life, I do not see how they can come off or at least two of them come off scot free and not be judged or held accountable for the death of someone who was, in my in eyes, innocent of any wrongdoing in that time,” Garrett said.

“Anybody barging through someone’s home when, one, there are different accounts of whether they announced themselves or not. I do not think, one, it should not be right for him to shoot as someone is coming into his house and for him to be held accountable for someone shooting as someone coming into his house when he does not know that someone is coming.”

Garrett said he didn’t believe Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who police said fired a “warning shot” when officers entered the apartment as part of a drug investigation, “had any wrongdoing.”

“Them barging in and him having the right to defend his home and the people in it, and then them shooting back through the walls and not knowing really what they are aiming at and all the missed shots that were fired and all the shots that could of hit anybody else in the complex, I just do not see how that is safe protocol,” Garrett said.

“I do not see how you can’t hold these guys accountable for the wrongdoing with how they handled that situation. Am I a police officer? No. I always say I hold these guys in high-regard because they do a job that most us could not, but just like in our line of work, they can either do the job in strenuous situations or not able to do it with the best of them and you should not be here. We have to hold them accountable for making the right call just about every time. Those strenuous and stressful situations where their numbers is called and they have to make those tough calls, they have to make the right one. If you can’t, then we have to get someone who can.

“They should not be allowed to move from one place to another if they are not able to make those tough calls and get a second chance when we see their track record or we have seen how they have handled situations before. It was tough. It was tough to see.”

Garrett said the team would respond in some way to the Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers in Taylor’s death but it likely wouldn’t be at Sunday’s game.

Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged directly in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, died after officers initiated what was reported to be a no-knock warrant on her apartment during a drug investigation. They fired 20 rounds into the home, striking Taylor eight times. Authorities said they opened fire after Walker started shooting at them.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that the police officers knocked and announced themselves before breaching the door to Taylor's apartment.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child, Cameron said at a news conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.