Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett to appeal indefinite suspension this week: reports

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett will appeal his unprecedented indefinite suspension early this week, according to multiple reports

Garrett was suspended for at least the last six games of the season and playoff games -- should the Browns make it that far -- for ripping Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him over the head with it in a scuffle on Thursday night.

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely and he could be reinstated next season on condition he meets with commissioner Roger Goodell.

The league is expected to hear Garrett’s appeal early this week, the Associated Press reported. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will also have their appeals heard. Pouncey was suspended for three games and Ogunjobi was suspended one game.

The players’ appeals are expected to be heard by league officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash. Both men are former players and have a history of reducing suspension in the past.

Thrash reduced Vontaze Burfict’s 2017 suspension from five games to three and Aqib Talib’s 2017 two-game suspension from two games to one. Brooks reduced Danny Trevathan’s 2017 two-game suspension to one game and Michael Crabtree’s 2017 two-game suspension to one.

Brooks upheld Burfict’s 2019 season-long suspension earlier this year. Burfict was suspended for a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The players have until their next game to get their appeals heard.

Garrett’s suspension was the longest handed down by the NFL. Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth’s suspension was previously the longest. He received a five-game ban in 2006 for stepping on a player’s face.

Garrett apologized for his actions Friday.

“I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward,” he said. “I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

