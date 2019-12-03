Browns' Larry Ogunjobi says Myles Garrett told him about racial slur immediately after Steelers brawl

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi said Sunday that his teammate Myles Garrett told him Mason Rudolph allegedly used a racial slur before their brawl escalated.

Garrett had made the allegation that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had used a racial slur before the defensive end removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it during their Week 11 matchup. Garrett made the allegation during the appeal of the indefinite suspension he received in the melee’s fallout.

“You've got to remember, nobody has ever gone through this process before,” Ogunjobi, a good friend of Garrett's, told The Athletic after the Steelers’ victory Sunday. “It's our third year; we've never had something like that happen. I feel like he's upset people were calling him a liar. That's not something to joke about. He's not that type of person.”

Ogunjobi defended Garrett on Sunday because he was unavailable to the media during his own one-game suspension he served over the brawl. He was caught knocking Rudolph down after the quarterback had backed away from the skirmish.

The NFL has said it found “no such evidence” that Rudolph used a slur against Garrett.

Garrett defended himself in a statement after the suspension was upheld, saying he knew what he heard but acknowledging his own overreaction.

Rudolph vehemently denied using a slur. He has been supported by his Steelers teammates.