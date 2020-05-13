Browns' Kevin Stefanski makes 11-hour drive from Minnesota to Ohio, can finally call Cleveland home

It’s official: The Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski can finally call Cleveland home.

The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator was offered the job in January after the Browns went with Freddie Kitchens in 2019. He took the offer but because of the coronavirus pandemic, he and his family had to hold off on making the move.

“We did an 11-hour drive on Friday and powered through that," Stefanski told ESPN on Monday. “I was proud of myself. It was interesting. The license plate game is hard right now because there's not a lot of cars on the road. But the kids were pretty good. Thank god for the iPads, and now happy to be in Cleveland."

Stefanski joined the Vikings in 2006 and in 2018 was named interim offensive coordinator shortly before being given the position permanently.

Stefanski’s first head coaching position came at a difficult time that’s been a challenge for even the most veteran coaches. He’s been participating in the team’s virtual offseason training program which consists of daily Zoom calls.

"Players, young people, are a resilient bunch, and I think they learn under these unique circumstances," he told ESPN.