Browns' Kareem Hunt talked about Chiefs matchup 'all year,' Nick Chubb says

Sunday’s AFC divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns is "personal" for running back Kareem Hunt--but teammate Nick Chubb said he’s been talking about this game long before Cleveland was even in playoff conversations.

Taking on the defending Super Bowl champs poses enough pressure on its own, but for Hunt, he’ll be facing the same team that released him only a season before they would be awarded the Lombardi Trophy.

"Kareem talked about this game all year like he knew it was going to happen," Chubb said during his media availability on Wednesday.

"He’s excited for it. I’m excited for him. I’m excited to watch him go out there and play. He’s ready for it."

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. He led the league in rushing and was named to a Pro Bowl in his rookie year. He was later released in November 2018 after a video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman in an Ohio hotel.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl the following season.

"Listen, I like Kareem," Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. "I’m glad things are going well for him. He knows a lot of the guys that were on that team last year and probably felt bad about not being a part of that."

He continued: "I’m happy for him that things are going in the right direction for him and he’s on a good football team, they’re well-coached."

The feelings for Hunt are mutual, but he’s putting that all aside for the weekend.

"I got a lot of people on that team that look out for me and care for me as a person and I care for them too," he said. "I probably wont do too much talking to those guys, but it will be one or a few I call to chop it up and ask how they doing and stuff. Other than that, sorry, but we enemies this week fellas."