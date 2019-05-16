Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt recalls reaction to assault video: 'Wow, it's pretty bad'

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt revealed his reaction to the video of him shoving and then kicking a woman while she was on the ground at a hotel last year.

Hunt told reporters Wednesday he was disturbed by what he saw.

“I was like, 'Wow, it's pretty bad. That's not me,’” Hunt said. “I didn't really watch the video for a long, long time.”

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in December days after the surveillance footage of the February 2018 incident at a Cleveland hotel was released. This past February, Hunt was signed by the Browns, an organization that hopes he can turn things around.

Browns GM John Dorsey had a previous history with Hunt. Dorsey drafted the 23-year-old running back in 2017 and determined that Hunt deserved a chance to redeem himself.

“I told him, 'You can trust me.’ I've got to earn his trust, and I've got to earn everybody's trust in the whole organization,” he said. “I'm not willing to mess that up.”

Hunt, who was a voluntary OTA, was suspended eight games for his actions. He said he’s been undergoing weekly counseling to help control his temper.

He said he didn’t reach out to the victim, but if he did, he said he would ask for forgiveness.

“If I was to see her, I would apologize to her face," he said. "But I have not had the chance to do that. I don't know any ways of contacting her.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.