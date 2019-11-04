Cleveland Browns cut Jermaine Whitehead after he lashed out at critics with profane tweets after loss

Cleveland Browns released defensive back Jermaine Whitehead on Monday after he responded with threats against those who criticized him for a lackluster performance in a loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Whitehead drew the fury of fans and the criticism of journalists after he missed a tackle on a Noah Fant 75-yard touchdown catch and another big play. According to ESPN, Whitehead’s Twitter account was suspended before he left the locker room. He did not take questions from the media.

The Browns released a statement on Whitehead’s comments.

“Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” a team spokesperson said. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Whitehead apologized for his play on Instagram, but not for his comments.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you,” he said. “They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don't need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can't nobody f--- with you. I dare em to try.”

The Browns released Whitehead on Monday morning. They announced it with a simple tweet.

The criticism of the team is sure to get louder after the Browns’ latest loss. Cleveland dropped to 2-6 on the season and a loss to a team with a backup quarterback doesn’t help things.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got into a spat with a reporter earlier last week and Odell Beckham Jr. came to his defense over it.