Ex-Browns defensive back Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for threatening critics on social media

Former Cleveland Browns defensive back Jermaine Whitehead apologized Tuesday for threatening fans and the media in the wake of his team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Whitehead, who the Browns released Monday, said in an Instagram post that there was “no excuse” for his actions and that his outburst was “totally out of character for me.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.

“I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.”

He wished the Browns luck at the end of his message.

Whitehead drew the fury of fans and was criticized by journalists after he missed a tackle on a Noah Fant 75-yard touchdown catch and another big play. He responded by lashing out at his fans on Twitter. According to ESPN, Whitehead’s Twitter account was suspended before he left the locker room. He did not take questions from the media.

The criticism of the team is sure to get louder after the Browns’ latest loss. Cooler heads need to prevail if the team wants to right the ship moving forward.

Cleveland dropped to 2-6 on the season and a loss to a team with a backup quarterback doesn’t help matters.