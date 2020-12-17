Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ravens' Marcus Peters 'a coward' for spitting at him during game

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasn’t happy with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who was caught on camera spitting in Landry’s direction during the first quarter of their AFC North showdown on Monday Night Football.

Landry didn’t know that it happened until after the game.

"He’s a coward," Landry said on Thursday. "He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there."

Videos of the incident made their way around social media. Spitting in general is regarded a disrespectful act toward an opponent in any sport, but Peters clearly violated the league’s protocols, which have been put into place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that," Landry said. "I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there."

Landry added that he and Peters never had any issues prior to the game. Peters apparently called Landry and teammate Odell Beckham Jr. "homegirls" during an Instagram Live session on the Ravens’ flight home from Cleveland on Monday night.

"Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it," Landry said. "I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember."

Peters released a statement on Thursday regarding the situation.

"I didn’t spit at Jarvis (Landry)," Peters said. "Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me -- plain and simple."