©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney on facing guards: 'They're not real athletes'

Jadeveon Clowney missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury

By Paulina Dedaj
The Cleveland Browns wanted to add some versatility to their defensive line when they signed Jadeveon Clowney during the offseason — and the three-time Pro Bowler says he’s more than ready for the challenge. 

Clowney, 28, signed in April a one-year contract with the Browns back where he’ll be paired up with Myles Garrett, occasionally being used as interior pass-rushers. He raised some eyebrows on Thursday when he talked about facing off with offensive guards. 

"We love that matchup," he said, via USA Today. "We feel like they're the unathletic guys. That guard position, they're not real athletes down there. So they're just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys, and hopefully we get some wins." 

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, right, goofs around with defensive linemen Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (AP Photo/David Dermer)

"You've got to think different [on the interior]. Everything happens very, very fast down there. Those guys are much bigger down there. So, yes, your whole mindset has got to change in how you attack the quarterback, how you attack the guys down there."

Clowney missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury and Garrett was sidelined with COVID, but Clowney said the two have been working on their chemistry. 

"Ever since I got here, me and him have been spending time together, talking, picking each other's brains because we know it's going to take us up front to get things going," he said. 

"We know what we've got ahead of us and what we've got to do. We've got to work together, so we need to know each other front and back for us to go out here and do what we do — dominate and play well."

The Browns (2-0) rested most of their starters for the second straight week against the New York Giants but that could change in the final preseason game on Sunday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.