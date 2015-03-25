Browns hire Jim Brown as advisor

The Cleveland Browns named Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as a special advisor on Wednesday.

In his role, Brown will perform in a variety of off-field capacities with the club and in the community. Brown previously served as an executive advisor with the team, a position he held through 2010.

"I am excited to be back and a part of a franchise that will always be very close to my heart," Brown said. "I want to thank (owner) Jimmy Haslam and (chief executive officer) Joe Banner for giving me this chance to return to the organization and the great city of Cleveland, whose fans are the best in the NFL and who always have supported me. I look forward to getting started and once again make difference, not just with the franchise but in the Northeast Ohio community."

Brown was taken in the first round of the 1957 draft by the Browns. He led the NFL in rushing for eight of his nine seasons, appeared in nine straight Pro Bowls and was named the NFL's MVP three times (1957, 1958 & 1965).

The 77-year-old Brown owns team records for most combined net yards (15,459), career rushing yards (12,312), most points in one season (126), career TDs (126), rushing TDs (106), most consecutive games scoring a TD (10) and most 1,000 yard seasons (7).

"Jim Brown is one of the most iconic figures, not just in Cleveland, but the entire NFL," Haslam said. "His playing career still stands as one of the most remarkable in league annals, and his work in the community since his retirement, especially with our youth, has been just as impressive. He will be a tremendous asset to our organization and we are thrilled that he will be representing the Browns in many different capacities."

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.