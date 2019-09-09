Cleveland Browns' Greg Robinson kicks Tennessee Titans' Kenny Vaccaro in head, gets ejected from game

The Cleveland Browns’ woes against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday started early.

The team racked up nearly a half-dozen personal foul penalties by halftime, including a cheap shot delivered by offensive lineman Greg Robinson.

Robinson was ejected from the game in the second quarter after he was caught kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the face at the end of a play. Robinson was laying on his back during the incident and thrust his right foot toward Vaccaro’s face as he tried to catch his balance.

Vaccaro said after the game he wasn’t sure why Robinson kicked him in the face, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

“I didn’t even feel anything,” Vaccaro said. “It must have looked worse than it was.”

He added: “We hit each other. I knocked him over, and he kicked me in the head. I thought it was funny. It’s going to be a hefty fine. I didn’t want him to be ejected.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called the ejection “unacceptable,” according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Robinson’s penalty was the first of 18 on the day for the Browns. Cleveland lost 43-13.