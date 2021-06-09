Browns staffer Callie Brownson suspended after drunk driving arrest, coach says

Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson was suspended on Wednesday after pleading no contest to a drunk driving charge this week following an arrest in Ohio last month where she registered a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski told reporters during a news conference that Brownson, who is entering her second season with the Browns, would be suspended as the team works with the NFL on appropriate discipline, NFL.com reported.

"She’s extremely remorseful. I’ve spoken to her many times and she’ll learn from this," he said. I’m disappointed, she’s disappointed.

Stefanski noted that Brownson will not be fired as a result of her drunk driving conviction.

Brownson appeared in Brunswick's Mayor’s Court on Tuesday, when she pleaded no contest to the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, Cleveland.com reported.

The 31-year-old was initially stopped shortly after midnight on May 27 for driving 20 mph over the speed limit. According to a police report, the arresting officer detected an odor of alcohol on Brownson’s breath and noted that her eyes appeared bloodshot.

Court records stated that her blood alcohol content was .2150 — double the state legal limit of .08.

The Browns released a statement regarding Brownson’s arrest.

"We [are] aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation," the team said, via NFL.com . "We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions."

Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL . She was a full-time coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills prior to joining Cleveland. She also worked as a scouting intern with the New York Jets before joining Dartmouth's coaching staff in 2018.

Brownson avoided jail time but paid $780 in fines and her license was suspended, according to the report. She will also likely face discipline from the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.